German chancellor Scholz kicks off Africa trip in Senegal

By BABACAR DIONE and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is kicking off a three-nation trip to Africa that will include stops in Senegal, Niger and South Africa. It marks his first visit to the continent since becoming chancellor nearly six months ago. Aides say Scholz is expected to talk with African leaders about the geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine. Both Senegal and South Africa have been invited to attend next month’s G-7 summit, where top issues are expected to include Russia’s war in Ukraine and climate change. Scholz also will visit Niger, where hundreds of German soldiers are expected to be relocated amid the deepening political crisis in neighboring Mali.