Iran Revolutionary Guard member is shot dead in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that a senior member member of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has been killed outside his home in Tehran by gunmen on a motorbike. The report on Sunday said the two assailants shot Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari five times in his car in the heart of the capital. It identified Khodayari only as a “defender of the shrine,” a reference to Iranians who fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq within the Guard’s elite Quds force that oversees operations abroad. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.