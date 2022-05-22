Israeli Arab lawmaker rejoins coalition days after quitting

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Arab Israeli lawmaker who quit the ruling coalition says she is returning to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s 60-member alliance, ending a political crisis that lasted just a few days. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi said Sunday that she was back in the coalition just days after she quit, leaving Bennett’s coalition with just 59 members in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, reducing the coalition to 59 seats. Her departure had raised the possibility of new parliamentary elections less than a year after Bennett’s broad coalition government took office. But even with a 60-member coalition that’s deadlocked with the opposition, passing legislation will remain an uphill slog.