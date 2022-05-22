Israeli court sentences Palestinian jailbreakers to 5 years

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced six Palestinian inmates to five years in prison for tunneling out of their cell last year and escaping from a high-security facility. It was the biggest prison break of its kind in decades. It sparked a massive manhunt in search for the men, who were members of Palestinian militant groups. They were recaptured days later. The five-year sentence will be added to the prison terms the prisoners were already serving. The men dug a tunnel through the floor of their shared cell undetected over several months and managed to slip past a sleeping prison guard after emerging through a hole outside the facility.