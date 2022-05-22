Migrant back home after 7 years in Mexico jail with no trial

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — An Indigenous migrant who was accused of kidnapping and jailed in a northern Mexico border city has returned to her homeland of Guatemala as a free woman after spending more than seven years in prison without a trial. A Mexican court ordered the immediate release of 35-year-old Juana Alonzo Santizo on Saturday. The head of Mexico’s federal public defenders office says the court ruled there was no consistent evidence against her. An emotional Alonzo was greeted by her family at the Guatemala City airport Sunday, and she collapsed into her father’s and her uncle’s arms. Her relatives helped her change from jeans into traditional regional clothes.