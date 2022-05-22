Oman drops all remaining coronavirus restrictions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The sultanate of Oman has announced an end to its mask mandate and remaining coronavirus curbs after over two years of pandemic restrictions. Due to the country’s steady decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, the government said Sunday the public no longer needs to adhere to a litany of health precautions, including mask-wearing in public places and avoiding large crowds. Authorities were careful not to declare the country’s health crisis officially over, still urging citizens to isolate if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 and to take a booster shot if they hadn’t already. The scrapping of all restrictions brings normalcy back to Oman as the rest of its Gulf Arab neighbors see similar drops in infections.