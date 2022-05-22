One more ‘I do,’ this time in Italy, for Kourtney and Travis

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

A wedding trilogy has been completed for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with a ceremony at a castle in Portofino, Italy. The reality star Kardashian and the rock drummer Barker each posted to Instagram on Sunday a photo of themselves kissing at the altar, with the caption, “happily ever after.” The ceremony came after a so-called practice wedding in Las Vegas with no marriage license, followed by a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Kardashian wore a white mini-dress with a floor-length veil and Barker wore a sleek black suit. People Magazine says both were designed by Dolce and Gabbana.