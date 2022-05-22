Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive after 3rd case found

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has launched a new anti-polio drive, more than a week after officials detected the third case so far this year in the country’s northwestern region bordering Afghanistan. The campaign is the third one so far this year. It began on Monday and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate 40 million children under the age of 5. Pakistan has carried out two anti-polio campaigns this year, in January and March, after discovering only one case of the disease last year, which raised hopes the country was close to eliminating polio. This year’s first case was registered in April.