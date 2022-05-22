Skip to Content
Published 7:45 AM

Pakistan’s defiant ex-premier calls for march on Islamabad

By RIAZ KHAN
Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Sunday for his supporters to march peacefully on Islamabad on May 25th, to press for fresh elections. Khan, who served as prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties. Since his ouster, he’s addressed rallies in several cities as he mobilizes for a grand show of strength in the capital on Wednesday. Khan’s call came after a marathon session of leaders from his Tahrik-e-Insaf party in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

