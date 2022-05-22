Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York say a man fatally shot another man in the chest on a moving subway train. No one else was wounded in the shooting late Sunday morning, and police are searching for the shooter. Police say the shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station. Officials say the victim died at a hospital. Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man last month set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people.