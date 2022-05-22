Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of countries who will joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won’t be among them. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn’t among the governments signed up for Monday’s launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. It is a trade pact that’s meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption. Inclusion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would have irked Beijing. The framework is meant to establish Biden’s economic strategy for the region. Beijing, in anticipation of the launch of the pact, has criticized the U.S. effort.