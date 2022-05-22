Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have begun enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move Sunday is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists. After the order was announced Thursday, only a handful of news outlets complied with the order. But on Sunday, most female anchors were seen with their faces covered after the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry began enforcing the order. The Information and Culture Ministry announced that the policy was “final and non-negotiable.” The move recalled the Taliban’s last time in power from 1996-2001, when they imposed overwhelming restrictions on women.