Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world. The best available evidence points to a fairly common stomach bug. That virus hasn’t previously caused this kind of problem in otherwise healthy kids. Investigators in the U.S. and abroad are exploring a number of theories that might explain the mystery. One possibility that’s not yet proven: that the stomach virus and the coronavirus are combining to provoke a liver-damaging immune system response.