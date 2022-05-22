Two men charged in fatal Chicago shopping district shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead and seven others hurt outside a fast food restaurant just blocks from Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district. Chicago police says 21-year-old Jaylun Sanders of Chicago faces first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and other charges., while 20-year-old Kameron Abram of Riverdale is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and other charges. Both are due Sunday in Chicago’s Central Bond Court. Thursday night’s shooting sent bystanders scattering, including a female who was critically injured when she fell onto a third rail in a nearby subway station where many bystanders ran for safety.