Adult sex abuse survivors win 2nd chance to sue in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Adult sexual assault survivors who missed legal deadlines to sue their abusers would get a second chance to file lawsuits. Once it becomes law, the Adult Survivors Act would set give sex abuse victims a one-year window in which the state’s usual statue of limitations for civil lawsuits would be set aside. The bill got final approval Monday from New York’s Legislature. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she will sign it. The bill is modeled after New York’s now-expired Child Victims Act, which led to more than 9,000 lawsuits against institutions like churches, schools, camps and scout groups.