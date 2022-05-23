Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band to tour in US, Europe

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is hitting the road again. Bruce Springsteen announced Monday that he and the E Street Band will begin a tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe. Few details about cities the rockers will visit were announced, but it’ll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping their The River Tour in Australia in February 2017. The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona. Other stops will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. No announcement was made about which U.S. cities would be visited. Springsteen and the E Street Band’s last album was 2020’s “Letter to You.”