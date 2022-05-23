Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he may impose mandatory water restrictions if people don’t start using less as a drought drags on. He raised the possibility Monday in a meeting with local water agencies that supply major urban centers like Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Democratic governor has called for a 15% voluntary reduction in water use but has so far avoided mandatory, sweeping cuts to water use. He may be changing his approach after water use went up dramatically in March. He’s urging the local water agencies to ramp up their conservation messaging to avoid the need for mandatory restrictions.