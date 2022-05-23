Charges tossed for officers who pulled students from car

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor says he will not prosecute Atlanta police officers involved in a May 2020 confrontation with two college students. The two were stunned with Tasers and pulled from a car while they were stuck in traffic caused by protests over George Floyd’s death. The prosecutor on Monday said the officers acted within their legal authority, and that their actions were consistent with the Atlanta Police Department’s use of force policy. Two officers had been fired over the incident, but their dismissals were overturned in February 2021 after the Atlanta Civil Service Board found the city did not follow its own personnel procedures.