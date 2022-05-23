Cooler weather helps firefighters battling New Mexico blaze

MORA, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters in New Mexico battling the nation’s largest active wildfire say favorable weather helped them prevent the blaze from growing over the last 24 hours. Nearly 3,000 firefighters were working Monday to strengthen and increase firebreaks as warmer weather settled in. The blaze that started nearly seven weeks ago in the Rocky Mountain foothills remains just 40% contained. Fire crews were helped over the weekend by water-dropping helicopters and cooler temperatures. The blaze started as two fires and turned into one large conflagration. The blaze is one of five large fires burning in New Mexico and among 14 nationally.