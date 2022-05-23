Death toll reaches 10 in building collapse in southwest Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say the death toll from the collapse of a commercial building still under construction in southwestern Iran has reached 10, after more bodies were retrieved from the rubble in the city of Abadan. Dozens were trapped when the 10-story Metropol building toppled on Monday, burying shops and even some cars in the surrounding streets. Initially, five were reported killed but the death toll doubled a day later. At least 39 people were injured, most of them lightly. State TV said rescue efforts were still underway Tuesday and that dozens had been pulled to safety. An investigation was launched and reports said 10 people — including the building’s owner and the city’s mayor — have been arrested.