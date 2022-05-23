Duterte hits Putin: I kill criminals, not children, elders

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the three-month-old war for the spike in global oil prices that has battered many countries, including the Philippines. Duterte, who steps down on June 30, has presided over an anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead. The drug killings have sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.