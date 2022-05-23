Egypt court sentences pro-democracy activist to four years

CAIRO (AP) — A defense lawyer says an Egyptian court has sentenced a pro-democracy activist to four years in prison for disseminating false news. The activist, the co-founder of a coalition of leftist parties who oppose the current government of Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, was arrested in January 2019 ahead of the vote on controversial constitutional amendments that enabled el-Sissi to run for two more four-year terms and gave broader powers to the military. Similar accusations have often been used against those critical of the government. Many other activists have languished in jail for years, often without trials, over the same allegations. Monday’s verdict can be appealed before a higher court.