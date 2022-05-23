Egyptian gets 3 years for sexually assaulting minor girls

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced a prominent businessman to three years in prison for sexually assaulting seven minor girls in an orphanage he founded. The state-run news agency reported that the Cairo Criminal Court also ordered Mohamed el-Amin — a pro-government tycoon who founded several media outlets — to pay an $11,000 fine. Prosecutors also found el-Amin guilty of human trafficking by exploiting the children’s vulnerability in the girls’ orphanage in southern Beni Suef province. Monday’s court ruling is subject to appeal before a higher court. El-Amin’s defense lawyer has repeatedly described the accusations as baseless.