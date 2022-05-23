Embattled Texas AG Paxton faces George P. Bush in GOP runoff

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is putting his job and ability to withstand mounting legal troubles on the line in a Republican primary runoff against George P. Bush. The outcome Tuesday in America’s biggest red state will offer a gauge of how much weight the Bush name still carries in Texas, where the family’s roots run deep. Bush, who is currently Texas’ land commissioner, forced a runoff against Paxton during a crowded four-way primary in March. But despite coming in second, Bush trailed by 20 points. The wide gap underscores Paxton’s continued political durability despite being under felony indictment on securities fraud charges for seven years and a separate FBI investigation into allegations of corruption. Paxton has denied wrongdoing.