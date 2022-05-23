Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn had a conflict of interest in a cryptocurrency he promoted and engaged in an improper relationship with a member of his staff. That’s according to a statement the panel released Monday. It’s just the latest moment of scrutiny for the North Carolina Republican, who lost his primary race last week despite having the support of former President Donald Trump. Cawthorn’s office said it “welcomes the opportunity” to prove his innocence. The Ethics panel cautioned that the opening of the investigation does not mean that Cawthorn violated House rules.