AP National News
Published 3:56 AM

Ethiopia launches crackdown on journalists and activists

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian security officials are conducting a massive operation across the country that has led to the arrests of more than 4,500 people in one region alone. The crackdown on journalists, activists and others, dubbed a “law enforcement operation,” came into effect after the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on May 20 cited the need to “protect citizens and ensure the survival of the nation.” Rights groups are expressing alarm. Some journalists are leaving the country amid threats and intimidation by the government and non-state actors.

