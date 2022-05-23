Former London, Miami art dealer gets 7 years for fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A former London and Miami art dealer who pleaded guilty to defrauding art buyers and others of over $86 million has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Inigo Philbrick was sentenced Monday in Manhattan federal court by Judge Sidney H. Stein. He pleaded guilty last November to a single count of wire fraud for conducting a multiyear scheme to defraud individuals and entities to finance his art business. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that his success as an art dealer was built on brazen lies that included concealed ownership interests, fake documents and an invented art collector.