Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:23 PM

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

KTVZ

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump when he refused to try to overturn Trump’s loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in 2020. Now, the Republican incumbent is facing a tough primary challenge. He has three opponents in Tuesday’s race, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party’s nomination. All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021. The law shortened the period to request an absentee ballot and added an ID requirement, among other things.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content