Georgia voters navigate rules passed after 2020 election

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Tuesday’s election in Georgia marks the biggest test yet of new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans in one of the nation’s most important battleground states as voters decide hotly contested primary races for governor and the U.S. Senate. Election officials, poll workers and voters are navigating new rules put in place by the GOP-controlled Legislature and Republican governor after the 2020 presidential election. They added restrictions to mail voting, limited drop boxes and changed rules that could make it harder for voters who run into problems on Election Day to have their ballots counted. Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas are holding regular primaries. Texas has runoffs and Minnesota has a special election.