GOP hopefuls face off in Alabama Senate primary

Party nominations for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby will be the top draw on Tuesday’s primary ballot. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Shelby aide Katie Boyd Britt, veteran Mike Durant, Lillie Boddie, Karla M. Dupriest and Jake Schafer are seeking the GOP nomination. Former President Donald Trump had initially endorsed Brooks in the race but rescinded that backing in March, citing unhappiness with Brooks’ performance and accusing the conservative congressman of going “woke” for suggesting it was time to move on from Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in November.