Greene seat, 2 Democratic primaries among top US House races

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in Congress faces the political fight of his life in Texas. In suburban Atlanta, two Democratic congresswomen are vying for the same House seat after Georgia’s Republican-dominated Legislature tinkered with their maps. And in northwest Georgia, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy-peddling provocateur who has endorsed calls to assassinate prominent Democrats, is expected to coast to victory.. Primary elections that will be held Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas will offer a glimpse of what the next Congress could look like, with some marquee matchups testing whether voters want to elect agents of change or a return to normal.

