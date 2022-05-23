Greene’s divisive politics face test in Republican primary

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing her first reelection test in northwest Georgia as Republican voters judge the congresswoman’s turbulent first term. Greene faced five Republican challengers Tuesday on the primary ballot in her northwest Georgia district, even as her status as a right-wing celebrity helped her raise a whopping $9.1 million. Green’s willingness to embrace baseless conspiracy theories and lob partisan attacks that critics saw as inviting violence proved divisive among Republicans. The leading Republican challenging Greene, Jennifer Strahan, has pitched herself as a “no-nonsense conservative” while telling voters that Greene isn’t doing her job in Congress.