Indiana pastor admits adultery; woman says she was a teen

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A church pastor told his Indiana congregation that he had committed adultery about 20 years ago. Immediately after that disclosure Sunday, a woman stepped forward to say she was victimized by him when she was 16 years old. The remarks were recorded on video Sunday at New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw, Indiana, and posted on Facebook. Pastor John Lowe II got a standing ovation initially after saying he had sinned and committed adultery. Then a woman walked up to the microphone and said she was 16 at the time, and it was 27 years ago, not 20. WANE-TV reports that a local prosecutor is investigating.