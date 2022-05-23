Indigenous leader, son killed in Nicaragua land invasion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Nicaraguan environmental group says a local Indigenous leader and his son have died in a gunfight with land invaders who tried to run them off their land near Nicaragua’s northern Caribbean coast. The Del Rio Foundation says the fight Saturday killed Tránsito Melgara, a leader in Sukatpin, which is a Miskito community in the Twi Waupasa territory. His son Terlin Melgara also was killed. Foundation director Amaru Ruiz alleges the gunbattle was initiated by Gilberto and David Castro, a father and son. He says they also were killed. Nicaragua’s National Police force has not commented on the incident.