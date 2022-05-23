Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:07 AM

Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

KTVZ

By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s hard-line president has vowed revenge over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member who was gunned down in the heart of Tehran.  The still-mysterious attack on the country’s most powerful paramilitary force on Sunday has exposed a major security lapse. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday hailed Col. Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed “the hand of global arrogance,” a reference to the United States and its allies. There has been no claim of responsibility for the killing, carried out by two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike. But the style of the brazen attack bore the hallmarks of previous slayings in Iran by Israel, such as those targeting the country’s nuclear scientists.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content