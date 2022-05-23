Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s hard-line president has vowed revenge over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member who was gunned down in the heart of Tehran. The still-mysterious attack on the country’s most powerful paramilitary force on Sunday has exposed a major security lapse. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday hailed Col. Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed “the hand of global arrogance,” a reference to the United States and its allies. There has been no claim of responsibility for the killing, carried out by two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike. But the style of the brazen attack bore the hallmarks of previous slayings in Iran by Israel, such as those targeting the country’s nuclear scientists.