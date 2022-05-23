Light sentences in 2 US cases targeting graft in Venezuela

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Two U.S. criminal cases targeting Venezuela’s government have ended in a four-year prison sentence for a Miami businessman who serviced the country’s fighter jets and a light sentence for another individual who implicated a fierce opponent of President Nicolas Maduro in corrupt dealings. Jorge Nobrega expressed remorse Monday for violating U.S. sanctions when he decided to work with Venezuela’s military. In the other case, businessman Carlos Urbano Fermin said he was forced to pay bribes to top Venezuelan officials or see his family construction businesses destroyed.