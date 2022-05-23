Michigan bureau: 2 top GOP governor candidates short sigs

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s elections bureau says five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and shouldn’t qualify for the August primary. The reports issued late Monday by staff are a major blow to former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in polling, and businessman Perry Johnson, who has spent millions of his own money to campaign. Democrats had challenged their petitions, alleging forgery and other issues. Another GOP candidate, Tudor Dixon, also had contested Craig’s signatures. The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will meet Thursday to consider the elections bureau’s recommendations.