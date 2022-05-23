Minister in new French government denies rape claims

PARIS (AP) — A brewing scandal over allegations of rape by a minister in France’s newly named government could taint its first Cabinet meeting on Monday, meant to focus on purchasing power. The appointment of Damien Abad on Friday had already been mocked by the right because it came a day after he left his mainstream conservative party for President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists. Now Abad, minister for the disabled and social welfare, faces accusations of assaulting two women over a decade ago — which he has firmly denied and says would be impossible given his own disability.