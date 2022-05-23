More hardship as new sandstorm engulfs parts of Middle East

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — A sandstorm has blanketed parts of the Middle East including Iraq, Syria, Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Monday’s storm was the latest in a series of unprecedented nearly back-to-back sandstorms that have bewildered residents. They’ve also raised alarm among experts and officials who blame climate change and poor government regulations. Iraqi authorities declared Monday a national holiday and instructed government workers to stay at home. In Syria, medical departments were put on alert in the country’s east. Flights were suspended in Kuwait for a second time this month. In Iran, criticism of the dust storms and heavy air pollution has mounted.