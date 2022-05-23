New Zealand plane finds 7 missing aboard 2 boats in Pacific

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s military said Tuesday that an air force plane found seven people who had gone missing. They were aboard two small boats near the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati. The military said the crew aboard an Orion plane had coincidentally spotted the two boats within 10 nautical miles of each other Monday after the boats went missing in separate incidents from the island nation late last week. The military said one of the boats had drifted 150 nautical miles from its intended course while the other one was closer to where it went missing from Makin Island.