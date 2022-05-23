Trump’s longtime assistant subpoenaed by NY attorney general

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s office says it subpoenaed Donald Trump’s longtime executive assistant and plans to question her under oath next week. It’s as part of the attorney general’s civil investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The subpoena for Rhona Graff was disclosed in court papers opposing Trump’s latest bid to rid himself of a contempt of court order for being slow to respond to a subpoena for documents and other evidence. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer who has represented Graff in past legal matters.