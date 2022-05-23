Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:00 AM

Opponents of federal vaccine mandate seek rehearing

KTVZ

By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court is being asked to reconsider its decision allowing the Biden administration to require that federal employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month vacated a lower court ruling and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit against the federal employee vaccine mandate, which was ordered by President Joe Biden in September. However, that 2-1 ruling by the appellate panel doesn’t take effect until May 31. On Saturday, opponents of the mandate filed a petition asking that the April ruling be vacated and that the full 17-member court hear new arguments in the case.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content