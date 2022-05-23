Police: Driver swerved to avoid vehicle before bus rolled

KINGSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a bus driver swerved to avoid another vehicle on Interstate 95 before the bus overturned, injuring more than two dozen people. Maryland State Police say the bus was traveling southbound on I-95 Sunday morning when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. Police say the driver lost control, leading to the bus going off the road and overturning. Police say 27 people reported injuries and 15 were taken to hospitals. No fatalities were reported. A megabus.com spokesman says the injured passengers were released Sunday and the bus driver was still at the hospital Monday. Police say neither impaired nor distracted driving were factors in the crash and no charges have been filed.