Puerto Rico food scene thriving after string of disasters

By JOHN MARSHALL

Associated Press

The Puerto Rican food scene had reached its peak. Young chefs were inventing delicious new creations and restaurants popped up all over the island. The industry was no longer reliant on tourist season. Then a series of calamities hit. There was a hurricane, a series of earthquakes, a pandemic. Each time, Puerto Ricans recovered and rebuilt — restaurant owners right there with them. Now, as the pandemic starts to wane, the Puerto Rican food scene is thriving again. Traditional Puerto Rican cuisine is a blend of African, Spanish and Caribbean flavors. Young chefs have put modern spins on that, often creating fusions with other types of cuisine, like Asian or Italian.