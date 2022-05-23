Republican fake elector running to lead election commission

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member. Bob Spindell has been an outspoken member of the bipartisan commission and supporter of the investigation into the 2020 election being led by a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Spindell said Monday he is the most qualified to help the image of the commission as chair. Under state law, the next chair must be a Republican. The commission scheduled a Wednesday vote.