Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns over war in Ukraine

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. The 41-year-old Boris Bondarev confirmed his resignation in a letter delivered Monday morning at the Russian diplomatic mission after a diplomatic official passed on his English-language statement to The Associated Press. Bondarev confirmed to the AP in a phone call that he had resigned.