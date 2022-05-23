Slain NBA player’s ex-wife denied parole in Tennessee

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Parole says Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife will not be granted early release from a 30-year prison sentence she received after pleading guilty to plotting the retired NBA player’s 2010 slaying. The board voted to deny parole for Sherra Wright, who pleaded guilty in July 2019 to facilitation of first-degree murder in her ex-husband’s killing. The decision was reached after three of seven board members agreed to deny her release based on the seriousness of her offense. Sherra Wright appeared at a parole hearing on May 11 at the prison in Nashville where she’s being held.