Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A hand surgeon has testified that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The finger injury has been one of several points of dispute in the lawsuit. Depp says he was injured when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard has said she never saw specifically how it happened, but that it occurred on a night when Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”