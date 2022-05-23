Turkey’s Erdogan threatens new incursion into Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to launch a new military operation in Syria to secure Turkey’s southern border. Speaking following a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said the aim of the operation would be resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (20 mile) safe zone along its border with Syria. Erdogan did not provide further details but said the operation would begin after Turkey’s military, intelligence and security forces complete their preparations. Turkish forces have launched three major incursions into northern Syria, taking control of areas along the border in a bid to secure it from threats from the Islamic State group and a Kurdish militia group.