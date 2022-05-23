UN envoy urges Somalia’s new leaders to tackle urgent issues

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Somalia is urging the country to build on last week’s election of a new president and make progress on urgent issues. James Swan says that includes working on national reconciliation, improving relations between the central government and states, and confronting the growing threat from the al-Shabab extremist group. Swan says the conclusion of Somalia’s “unduly protracted and contentious” electoral process “a major milestone for the country.” Swan told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the current security situation in the country is “highly volatile,” saying al-Shabab had been emboldened by domestic political tensions.